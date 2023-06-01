Head-on crash on I-91 north in Wallingford leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Chevy went onto the grass center median and crossed into the left lane of the northbound side of I-91, colliding head-on with the Hyundai.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A New York woman was killed and another woman was injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 91 North in Wallingford on Thursday morning.

Connecticut State Police were called to the scene at I-91 North near Exit 15 around 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

A Hyundai Sonata was in the left lane of I-91 north when a Chevy Equinox traveling on the southbound side of I-91 left the roadway, state police said. The Chevy went onto the grass center median and crossed into the left lane of the northbound side of I-91, colliding head-on with the Hyundai.

The Chevy driver was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver has been identified as Sharoya Hall, 39, of New York City.

The Hyundai driver was taken to Hartford Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information or footage is asked to contact Tpr. McCue #792, at Troop I, at 203-393- 4200, or through email at Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

