Man in wheelchair struck and killed in Wallingford: Police

Police say he was crossing South Main Street at the time he was struck.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford man died Sunday after he was struck in his wheelchair while crossing the street.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said they were called to the intersection of South Main Street and Cedar Street for a crash involving an electric wheelchair and a 2019 Toyota Sienna minivan.

Timothy Cain, 62, of Wallingford died from his injuries.

The Sienna was traveling southbound on South Main Street coming up to the intersection with Cedar Street when it struck Cain on his electric wheelchair. Police said Cain was traveling on Cedar Street and was attempting to cross South Main Street when he was hit in the southbound travel lane of South Main Street. Cain was transported to Yale Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

The operator of the Sienna and its passenger were both not injured in the collision, police said.

This collision is still under investigation by the Wallingford Police Traffic Unit. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Officer Evans at (203) 294-2819.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.