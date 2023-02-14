4 minors arrested for damaging Doolittle Park playground: Wallingford police

Police and fire crews responded just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 to see the playscape fully engulfed in flames.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Four Wallingford minors have been arrested in connection to the fire that damaged the Doolittle Park playscape in October, police announced.

The four were charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

The playscape at Doolittle Park was set on fire on Oct. 29. Police and fire crews responded just after 11 p.m. to see the playscape fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at the playscape, as well as smaller fires that were started on the basketball court and a nearby porta-potty, police said.

The cost to repair the park will be around $69,000. The Wallingford Town Council will consider approving a bid waiver for the playground replacement on Tuesday night. The cost of a new playground would be covered by town recovery insurance and a donation from Choate Rosemary Hall, according to the town council's meeting agenda.

The Wallingford police chief said that crime involving teens and minors have gone up by 165% from this time last year.

"Complaints of theft, inappropriate behaviors, trespassing, vaping, and bicycles being used in a menacing manner both on and off the roadway are just a few of the complaints that have been received by this agency," Chief John Ventura said in a statement.

Police have put out an open bid for a surveillance system at Doolittle Park, which will close at the end of the month, the chief said.

