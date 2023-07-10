Missing M&M from Wallingford farm returned to display

The yellow female M&M came back unscathed but had several deflated balloons attached to its arm, the farm said.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired on May 20, 2023.

A Wallingford farm has welcomed a missing part of a life-sized M&M display back home after it disappeared this past spring.

A yellow female M&M went missing from Beaumont Farm's property display and was assumed stolen back in May. Beaumont Farm told FOX61 that the M&M was found back on the farm this past Friday night.

It came back unscathed but had several deflated balloons attached to its arm, the farm said. The farm speculates that it was used for a party and believes that there may be pictures from the party out there.

Beaumont Farm said owner Billy Beaumont "is just so happy she's back."

A purple M&M from the display was nearly stolen just days after the yellow M&M disappeared. The farm told FOX61 back in May the owner called out to the thieves and they ultimately dropped the purple M&M and left it behind.

Beaumont Farm is known for its elaborate displays on its property near Interstate 91 on and off ramps, and it typically changes up the displays for Christmas and Easter. The farm is also known for its wide variety of plants and flowers.

