Pickleball craze continues to grow at Gaylord Hospital

Gaylord Hospital’s Sports Association courts more players.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The pickleball craze continues to grow and the team at Gaylord Hospital’s Sports Association isn’t missing out on getting in the game.

The Sports Association, which offers 15 adaptive sports for athletes who have either a physical disability or visual impairment, held its most recent Pickleball clinic on their campus courts during a warm July day.

Katie Joly, the Sports Association program manager said, “Pickleball is an awesome sport, this is our third year of running Pickleball (clinics) and it has taken off, everyone is having a blast.”

20 adaptive athletes and volunteers were on the courts for a morning filled with volleys and drop shots as Pickleballs went flying by.

Mark Denardis, who lost both of his legs below the knees due to complications from diabetes said, “I only started about a year ago and I like the fact that it’s so much like Tennis, but you only have to move quickly a couple steps each way -- as opposed to Tennis where you have to run.”

Kelly McDermott, from Hamden, has been in remission from Cancer for twenty years, she plays Pickleball in a sports wheelchair.

McDermott, who shared that she was a former women’s basketball player at Albertus Magnus College said of her new sport, “I’m playing Pickleball in a wheelchair, absolutely loving it, just being able to play and just having fun.”

Joly, from Gaylord’s Sports Association, added, “Think Possible”, that’s our motto -- that’s what we do with our athletes. If they want to try a new sport, we “Think Possible” and we help people to get there and get them back to life doing what they want to do.”

