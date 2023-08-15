Quinnipiac University students move into assisted living community

The Students-in-Residence Program is a collaboration between Masonicare and Quinnipiac.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — College move-in day looked very different this year for two graduate students at Quinnipiac University. On Tuesday, they moved into Masonicare’s Ashlar Village assisted living community and will spend the school year living with residents.



This year’s selected students are Elise Maiorano, from Caldwell, New Jersey and Annemarie Allen, from Windsor, Maine. Both are graduate occupational therapy students at Quinnipiac University. They will each have their own private apartments at Ashlar Village, and will be required to provide a minimum of eight hours of service there per week through May 2024.



“I’m absolutely excited to be moving in and meeting all the residents today,” said Allen.



“We’re just so excited. It was a little nerve-racking at first but just the reception and the support here has been so incredible. It’s been so supportive, really,” said Maiorano.



The Students-in-Residence Program is a collaboration between Masonicare and Quinnipiac University. This is the fifth year of the program, beginning in 2016 with two Quinnipiac University students living at Masonicare at Ashlar Village, halting in 2020-22 due to COVID safety protocols, and now returning for its fifth year.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students to extend their learning from the classroom into the real world,” said Janelle Chiasera, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Quinnipiac University.



“There’s going to be an opportunity to have dining, recreation, things like that,” said Assisted Living Executive Director Rachael Laudano.



Also part of the mission is finding common bonds and connecting generations.



“I’m really excited about them coming. I’ve had a long history in health care. One being a long term care administrator in Vermont and it’s right up my alley. I love to teach. I love to tell stories,” said Sue Bormolini, a resident at the assisted living community.



Organizers of the Students-in-Residence program said it allows young professionals to help shape the future of aging services with technology, innovation, compassion and clinical expertise.



“I love working with older adults. I think there’s a spirit and I just think there’s so much more energy and love,” said Maiorano.



“I love outpatient. This is similar to this, assisted living facility because this population is so independent and that’s the goal of occupational therapy is to provide independence for individuals and let them live their best live,” said Allen.

