Popular Wallingford restaurant Tap & Vine to remain open after call for help

The restaurant faced permanent closure after losing one of its chefs. But many stepped up to offer their help in order to keep the business open.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The end was near for Wallingford's Tap & Vine restaurant, but thanks to some help from the community, the popular eatery will remain open, according to the owner.

Last week, the owner of the restaurant stated if they did not find a line cook and chef by Sunday, they would have to close - perhaps for good.

The restaurant became known as a COVID-conscious business, which helped gain them plenty of new diners.

"Normally I have four cooks on my schedule to get through a six-day week and right now I have two and we’ve cut down to five days a week. But as of Sunday, one of my two are leaving," said owner Hector Samuel.

And, he noted, it’s unfair to put the burden on that one person.

"I’ve got an 80-seat restaurant ... one person can’t cook for 80 people," Samuel explained.

On Monday afternoon, Tap & Vine posted a message on its Facebook page, saying dedicated customers and friends helped make a "miracle happen".

In the message, Samuel said they have talked to very talented people and several candidates would be interviewed later this week.

"With the quality of the candidates showing interest, there is no doubt that we will get the right people in place and remain open," Samuel continued.

The restaurant would still need to close for two weeks in order to give the new hires the opportunity to put in their notice with their current employers. Samuel said the restaurant will use that time to clean, paint, and "re-charge our batteries".

"I can't begin to properly thank you all for your words of encouragement and the actions you took to help us. To my fellow restauranteurs, your offer to give up your free time to help us get through this was incredible. Although we won't need the help, the offer was a shot in the arm for all of us here. Just knowing that you were behind us was a great comfort," Samuel went on to say in the statement.

