Tow truck slams into Wallingford home

A tow truck was headed south on South Colony road when it veered off the road to the right, struck a parked car on the side of the road, then smashed into a house.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a tow truck slammed into a home in Wallingford Sunday morning.

Around 7:03 a.m. police said they were called to the area of 139 South Colony Road for a report of a tow truck into a a house. Officers arrived on scene and found that a tow truck was headed southbound on South Colony road when it veered off the road to the right, struck a parked car on the side of the road, then smashed into a house on the west side of the road.

The operator of the tow truck was taken to an area hospital for suspected minor injuries. No other injuries were reported at this time.

South Colony Road between Ward Street and Spring Street will be closed for a short time to clear the area of debris and remove the tow truck. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and use either Ward Street or Spring Street to get around the area of the incident.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.