Wallingford one step closer to consolidating 2 area high schools

The Board of Education approved a motion Monday night to continue to move forward with plans to merge the town's high schools and present them to Town Council.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Town of Wallingford is one step closer to merging its two high schools into one.

A Board of Education meeting took place Monday, where they voted 8-1 in favor of taking the motion to join Lyman Hall High School and Sheehan High School to the Town Council.

The motion is also calling for a deeper dive study on the merger of the schools that would accompany the grant application for state aid in June of 2024.

The new high school would be around 300,000 square feet and be on the current property of Lyman Hall High School. At this time, it's unknown if the project includes renovating Lyman Hall and expanding it, or building a new school altogether.

The project cost would be an estimated $216,057,188, with the cost to the town of Wallingford being an estimated $122,677,271, or, a little over half the cost.

The state reimbursement rate is 43%, which would be an estimated $93,379,916 reimbursed to the town.

The budget has to run through the mayor's office before the motion is taken up by the Town Council around the end of April.

