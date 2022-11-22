Wallingford home day care owner arrested on risk of injury charges: Police

The investigation revealed that Fornal's day care, located at her home on Ridgetop Road, had nine children who were victims of verbal and physical abuse.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The owner of a home day care in Wallingford and her partner were recently arrested on risk of injury to children charges, according to police.

Brenda Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, turned themselves in and they were arrested Tuesday, police said.

The investigation started after the Department of Children and Families received a report on Aug. 28, which was then sent over to the Wallingford Police Department.

The investigation revealed that Fornal's day care, located at her home on Ridgetop Road, had nine children who were victims of verbal and physical abuse.

Fornal was charged with nine counts of risk of injury to a child, voyeurism with malice, seven counts of assault, two counts of threatening, and sexual assault.

Freer was charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a child.

Fornal's bond was set to $125,000, while Freer's bond was set to $1,000.

Both are expected to appear in court on Dec. 23.

