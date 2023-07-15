Wallingford man tries to arrange encounter with minor, found to possess child pornography: Police

Joseph Bird, 27, was arrested twice in the past few months on charges related to child pornography and risk of injury to a minor.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford man is accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor and allegedly having child porn in his possession. It all stemmed from online conversations with an undercover police officer.

Wallingford police arrested Joseph Bird, 27, twice in the past few months on charges related to child pornography and risk of injury to a minor.

In February 2023, an undercover police officer befriended Bird on a chatting app, police said. Over time, Bird made the conversations sexually explicit and mentioned wanting to have intercourse with the undercover officer's 14-year-old girl, according to police.

Bird and the undercover officer agreed to meet in New Haven on March 10, but Bird did not show up, police said. However, police said that Bird did continue to try buying an encounter with the teen.

Police seized and searched Bird's phone on a warrant on May 1, and Bird was arrested that same day. He was charged with a criminal attempt to commit risk of injury to a minor and was released on a $100,000 bond.

Bird was arrested again on July 10 and was charged with illegal possession of child pornography. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

The FBI New Haven Child Exploitation Task Force and Wallingford PD members assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force investigated this case. Anyone with information or questions on this case is asked to call (203) 294-2800.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.