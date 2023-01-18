Phone-spoofing scammers impersonating police reported in Wallingford

The police department said officers will never ask for money or gift cards, or conduct transactions on their behalf over the phone.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Wallingford Police Department is reminding the community to be aware of scammers, particularly phone scams that involve asking for money from a potential victim.

Police got a complaint recently from a local citizen regarding getting calls from people claiming to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford Police Officer.

The Wallingford Police Department's phone number was "spoofed", meaning the call looked like it was coming from the police, even though scammers were on the line.

The scammers asked the citizen to buy gift cards and send them pictures of the cards.

The scammers told the citizen that they would be arrested if they did not comply.

Police urge citizens to use caution when answering the phone. Officers said the police department will never ask for money or gift cards, or conduct transactions on their behalf over the phone.

Connecticut State Police and Guilford police also put out a similar warning this month after receiving reports of phone spoofing and scammers impersonating police.

Anyone that receives a suspicious call or email from someone claiming to be the police, they are encouraged to visit the Wallingford police headquarters at 135 North Main Street or call (203) 294-2800 to speak with a dispatcher.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.