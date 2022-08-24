Woman struck, killed in Wallingford crash

The unidentified woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after she was struck by a car Monday evening, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to Old Colony Road at 9:02 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a car. Police said a woman between 45-55 years old was struck by a car. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was reportedly walking in a dimly lit area of the road when she was struck, according to police. The driver of the vehicle was driving south on Old Colony Road when the crash took place. Speed did not appear to be a factor in case, and the driver was not suspected to be under the influence at the time, police said.

This case is being investigated by the Wallingford Police Traffic Division. Please contact them at (203) 294-2815 with any information.

