18-year-old, 2 teens charged after stealing 2 cars, crashing on I-91: State police

The teens face several charges after state police said the cars were racing on I-91 before crashing. All the occupants ran from the scene.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — An 18-year-old and two minors face several charges after police said they stole two vehicles, crashed, and ran from the scene.

According to state police, two cars were racing on Interstate 91 south, just before exit 13 in Wallingford. Both cars drove out of their respective lanes before crashing into each other.

The first car, an Infiniti Qx50, veered into the median and struck the metal beam guard rail before continuing through all three lanes of traffic. There, it struck the wire rope guard rail on the right shoulder.

The second car, a Hyundai Elantra, veered through the right lane into the shoulder, also striking the wire rope guard rail.

Both cars were heavily damaged and had to be towed.

The drivers of both of the cars and passengers ran from the scene on foot, police said.

Investigators then learned that both cars were stolen from Bridgeport and Wallingford.

A state police K9 handler was brought to the scene to track down the cars' occupants. The dog tracked down three people who were stopped on Woodhouse Avenue by Wallingford officers.

The three people matched the descriptions of multiple witnesses to the crash.

Two of the suspects were minors, ages 13 and 15 years old. The third was identified as 18-year-old Robert Barbera from Meriden.

Barbera and the 15-year-old were also found to be possessing marijuana.

Barbera was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle (third offense), first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, racing, reckless driving, evading responsibility of a crash, failure to maintain proper lane, first-degree criminal trover, possession of a controlled substance less than 1.5 grams, risk of injury to a minor, and driving without a license. Barbera was held on a $100,000 bond.

The 15-year-old was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle (second offense), first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, racing, reckless driving, evading responsibility of a crash, failure to maintain proper lane, first-degree criminal trover, driving without a license, and possession of a controlled substance.

The teen was issued a juvenile summons and taken to Hartford Juvenile Detention.

The 13-year-old was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle (second offense), first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, racing, reckless driving, evading responsibility of a crash, failure to maintain proper lane, and first-degree criminal trover.

The 13-year-old was also issued a juvenile summons and taken to Hartford Juvenile Detention center.

