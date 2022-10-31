Wallingford Halloween tradition grew out of an October snowstorm

Part of this tradition includes trick-or-treaters bringing non-perishable items for the local food pantry

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford tradition that has continued to grow since a Halloween snowstorm a decade ago was on display once again Monday.

When Halloween falls on a weekday it's not a workday for a many living on Wallingford's N. Main St. except those working outside their home to complete their decorations

"So this year we're doing a Ghostbusters theme I thought about it I feel like everyone does some kind of a theme every year and every year it just grows bigger and bigger it feels like," said Wesley Crombel, who took a break from set up.

A snowstorm around Halloween in 2011 knocked out power to many communities, but not Wallingford, where folks from the surrounding towns brought their kids to trick or treat and they've kept coming back.

"I've never, even at this age, I'm 70 years old, and I've never gotten tired of it," said Vince Proto, an N. Main St. resident, who starts piecing together his Halloween display in September. "I did things I thought I never could do like I built a stagecoach with extra wood and made horses and it didn't cost me much."

Residents estimate that at least 2,000 trick-or-treaters pass through the north end of N. Main St. which has been shut down each Halloween from 4:30 to 9:00 by police.

"We staff this event with police officers on extra duty and we also have our full patrol staff today," said Sgt. Stephen Jaques of the Wallingford Police Department.

Residents say Wallingford residents will even stop by to drop off extra candy or money because of the costs they incur each year.

Part of this tradition includes trick-or-treaters bringing non-perishable items for the local food pantry, Master's Manna, which sets up a table in the neighborhood during trick-or-treating.

"And quite honestly some of the most heart-wrenching things that I've seen were kids going trick-or-treating and going over there (Master's Manna table) to offer their candy. That's a tearjerker," said Mark Vogt, another N. Main St. resident.

Police of course reminds parents to check their children's Halloween bags and throw out anything that is not wrapped.

