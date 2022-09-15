Police looking for pick-up truck after hit-and-run in Wallingford

Two youths were injured in the crash on Highland Avenue.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford police are asking for help in locating a black pick-up truck that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two teens Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5:45 p.m., police were called to the area of Highland Avenue and Johnson Road for the report of two pedestrians struck by a pick-up truck.

Police believe three youths had been walking along Highland Avenue when two from the group were struck by a dark-colored pickup truck traveling west on Highland Avenue. Police said the pickup truck fled the scene after the collision.

Two victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspect vehicle fled the scene of the accident.

Officials described the truck as a newer model dark colored, possibly Ford F-150, full-size pickup truck with dark colored rims and possible damage to the front passenger side and bumper area.

Police released Ring surveillance camera footage of the suspect vehicle just prior to the collision. We ask that anyone with further information and/or surveillance video contact the Wallingford Police Traffic Division at (203) 294-2815.

