Wallingford

Wallingford church celebrates first trunk-or-treat

Dozens of trunks were decorated Sunday to welcome kids and hand out sweet treats for Halloween.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Elevate Life Church in Wallingford held its first trunk-or-treat event Sunday bringing a hundred kids dressed up for Halloween.

Lead Pastor Jeremy Baker says they like to be a part of the community and help families every day of the week.

"It means a lot to me personally, but it means a lot to our families and the members of our church that we can just love on kids and help kids know that they’re loved," he said.

Wallingford's Elevate Life Church hosts first trunk-or-treat

Dozens of cars decorated their trunks for the event. 9-year-old Marc Valdez came dressed as a Storm Trooper from Star Wars.

"I kind of like Halloween, so I wanted to come here and get some candy and have some fun," he said.

Wallingford's Elevate Life Church hosts first trunk-or-treat

Baker says they'll likely continue to host the event in the years ahead.

There were also bounce houses, a costume parade, games, and prizes for families.

