Golf tradition continue at special tournament

Gaylord Hospital’s adaptive golf tournament keeps adaptive athletes in the swing of things.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The game is the same, but those swinging the clubs have more power behind their shots. The power doesn’t come from a new club, it comes from their comeback stories.

Each year at the Farms Country Club in Wallingford, Gaylord Hospital’s Sports Association holds The Ken Murphy Memorial Open – it’s a golf tournament for adaptive players.

Katie Jolie, the program manager for the Sports Association said, “We have 24 adaptive golfers ready to go and we have people, some who have some type of physical disability or visual impairment playing against each other.”

The Murphy Open has become a tradition that brings adaptive golfers together from all over the state – many of them have done rehab with Gaylord Hospital.

Dave Allen lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2009, he’s been taking to the tees for the Murphy Open year after year.

Allen, from Windsor Locks, said, “I tell everyone there are two types of amputees, there are the ones who never get out and the ones who never stop, I try to be the latter.”

After hitting a drive down the 17th fairway John Moller, a double below-the-knee amputee said, “You have to adapt and push forward every day and I’m proud to watch people play with disabilities to come out and compete because you never lose that desire.” Muller then added, “It really doesn’t get much better than this.”

The adaptive golf tournament is now 28 years strong, and Joly added the entire day is all about showing strength.

“That’s the best part for me,” said Joly. “When someone says wow, I didn’t realize I would be out playing golf again like this.”

