WATCH: Naugatuck police arrest driver doing donuts in street

The suspect is from Middletown New York.

NAUGATUCK, Conn — A driver seen in a police video doing donuts in the middle of an intersection in town was arrested on several charges Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police were called to St Michael's Church for a car reportedly doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers found the car and tried to stop the Toyota Camry before it fled the area.

A short time later, the Camry can be seen on police video doing donuts at the intersection of Church and Maple Streets before again fleeing the area. Officers followed the vehicle back to the parking lot of St. Michael’s Church where it stopped.

Officers approached the vehicle after establishing dialogue and issuing commands and took the driver, Jahsun Greer, 27, of Middletown New York into custody.

Jahsun was charged with the following, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree and Breach of Peace 2nd degree. Jahsun was released on a $5,000 bond and transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

