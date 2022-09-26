Two Waterbury schools to shelter in place after social media threat

Police said as a precaution, both schools will be operating as shelter-in-place and all school activities will be indoors on Tuesday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after a social media school threat was made on Monday involving Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School.

Police said as a precaution, both schools will be operating as shelter-in-place and all school activities will be indoors on Tuesday.

There will be an additional police presence at each school throughout the day, according to police.

Officials did not say if one or both schools were threatened, but the two schools are just across the street from one another, so they are having both schools shelter-in-place.

Enlightenment School, which serves students from 6th to 12th grades, had to be evacuated on Monday just after 10:30 a.m. because of a bomb threat.

This comes after a bomb threat at Kennedy High School last Tuesday, and a threatening message at Waterbury Arts Magnet School on Thursday, which led to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The suspect is not a student at the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.