10-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Waterbury

The child has been taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for treatment of serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Friday night in Waterbury.

Waterbury police said that at 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of 90 Ridgewood St. on a report of an accident involving a child that was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in the roadway.

The child has not yet been identified; he has been airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for treatment of serious injuries.

The WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this accident.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.