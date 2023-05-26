x
Waterbury

10-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Waterbury

The child has been taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for treatment of serious injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Friday night in Waterbury

Waterbury police said that at 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of 90 Ridgewood St. on a report of an accident involving a child that was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in the roadway. 

The child has not yet been identified; he has been airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for treatment of serious injuries.

The WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this accident.

