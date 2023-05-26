10-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Friday night in Waterbury.
Waterbury police said that at 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of 90 Ridgewood St. on a report of an accident involving a child that was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in the roadway.
The child has not yet been identified; he has been airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for treatment of serious injuries.
The WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this accident.
