4 residents celebrate triple-digit birthdays at Waterbury senior living home

WATERBURY, Conn. — Wednesday was a big day at the Village at East Farms senior living center in Waterbury, where four residents are celebrating triple-digit birthdays.

"I’m 100 years old," said Anthony Villardi.

Not only is Villardi celebrating his 100th birthday, but three other residents are celebrating their birthdays all in the triple-digit club.

Beatrice Belle is also turning 100, John Rossi is 102 and Annie Scortino is turning 106 years old!

"It’s just absolutely amazing and it just shows what a great life they’re living to live so long," said Randi Bellemare, the senior director of community relations at the facility.

It's the first time The Village has had this many birthdays all 100 years old and up.

"I think one thing that attributes to the longevity is the activeness of our residents and the socialization," said Mark Caffrey, the programming director. "I think it’s very important in making sure we’re engaging everyone in what they like to do."

What do they like to do best? Celebrate each milestone with friends and staff that feel like family.

"I’ve made friends here," said Villardi.

But the real question is one everyone wants to know.

"What’s the secret? You just have to take it a day at a time," said Villardi.

"The secret to longevity? It’s not a secret to me, the people around us are responsible for longevity," said John Rossi.

The people all help each other live life to the fullest.

"There’s so much to be appreciated," said Rossi.

"It’s just amazing to watch the difference we make in people's lives! It is so rewarding, there’s no better job," said Bellemare.

To make the day even sweeter, the birthday residents received a special award from the Mayor to honor their happy, healthy lifestyles.

