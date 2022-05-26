14 arrested in Waterbury drug trafficking investigation

Eighteen kilos of drugs, $290,000 in cash, and $400,000 in jewelry were seized during the investigation.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the arrest Thursday of 14 people and the seizure nearly $700,000 in cash and jewelry, along with 18 kilos of narcotics.

Federal and local officials said the arrests were for charges related to the distribution of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and oxycodone in and around Waterbury.

Authorities said the following people were arrested::

Javier Gonzalez, a.k.a. “Jay” and “The Crazy One,” 50, of Waterbury

Francisco Gonzalez, a.k.a. “Sisco,” 51, of Waterbury

Christopher Cammilletti, 30, of Southington

John Steferak, a.k.a. “Jack,” 43, of Milford

Jose Duprey, a.k.a. “Red” and “Colorado,” 51, of Waterbury

Wanda Lora, a.k.a. “Wanda Lopez,” 47, of Waterbury

Robert Amatruda, a.k.a. “Bubba” and “Spanky,” 38, of Bristol

Victor Duran-Barrera, a.k.a. “Mexico,” 41, of Bridgeport

Garry Gebeau, 56, of Ansonia

Thomas Santos, a.k.a. “White Boy,” 33, of Waterbury

Jose Ramos, 40, of Waterbury

Armando Varela-Plaza, 40, of New York

Bianca Rodriguez-Cancel, 36, of New York

Michele Cruz, 36, of Waterbury

Those arrested were charged with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, narcotics, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. Some defendants face stronger penalties based on the type and quantity of drug attributable to them. Javier Gonzalez and his brother, Francisco Gonzalez, are also charged with bulk cash smuggling, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Court documents indicated that the arrests were as a result of a long-term investigation into drug trafficking in and around the city of Waterbury by Javier Gonzalez and his associates, and by Jose Duprey and his associates. Authorities used court-authorized wiretaps on multiple phones, physical surveillance, controlled purchases of narcotics, and motor vehicle stops that resulted in the seizure of drugs and cash.

Investigators used 11 search warrants to seized more than 18 kilograms of narcotics, approximately $290,000 in cash, and approximately $400,000 in jewelry.

Officials said that Duprey used as a stash location for narcotics and other items in a business location on Straits Turnpike in Middlebury.

Police found about 12 kilograms of a mixture containing suspected fentanyl, one kilogram of suspected heroin, one kilogram of suspected black tar heroin, and $40,000 in cash at that location.

When they searched Francisco Gonzalez’s home on Geddes Terrace in Waterbury, they found about two kilograms of a mixture of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, two kilograms of suspected heroin, and $200,000 in cash.

More cash and drugs were found during a search of Javier Gonzalez’s home on Enoch Street in Waterbury. They found one kilogram of marijuana, $30,000 in cash, and $400,000 in jewelry.

Officials said more cocaine and heroin, and about $20,000 in cash were seized from other locations.

“Let these arrests and seizures be a warning to those traffickers who are distributing drugs to the people of Connecticut. The DEA and its local, state and federal partners will do everything in our power to bring you to justice,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle.

