14-year-old boy hospitalized after hit-and-run in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Waterbury on Tuesday evening.
Waterbury police said they responded at 5:15 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle at the intersection of Long Hill Rd at Oak St.
The operator of the bicycle was identified as a 14-year-old male from Waterbury. He was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
The striking vehicle fled the scene after hitting the bicycle/boy.
This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact CRU at (203) 346 – 3975.
