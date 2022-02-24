16-year-old in juvenile detention after shooting, police chase within days of each other: Waterbury police

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo provided an update Thursday afternoon regarding the investigation into the incidents.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 16-year-old is in juvenile detention after allegedly being involved in a shooting and a police pursuit just days apart in Waterbury.

On Monday just before 10 p.m., Eastern and Oakville avenues on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a car with two bullet holes in it. The car was driven by a "well-known" principal, who is also a lifelong Waterbury resident, Spagnolo said. The principal was not injured.

While investigating the scene, police recovered 18 bullet casings from two different weapons used.

On Wednesday at around 8 p.m., officers were called back to Eastern Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The car description matched the one from the shooting two days prior, police said.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but the vehicle sped away and police chased after it. Police stopped the car on Watertown Avenue near Media Avenue, where they were able to take a 16-year-old boy into custody. Police recovered a 9mm handgun, heroin, and cocaine. Forensics results revealed it was the same gun used in Monday's shooting.

The teen was arrested on scene and charged with engaging police in pursuit, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of narcotics, and several weapon-related charges.

The teen was arraigned Thursday and has been sent to juvenile detention, police said.

The teen will also be charged, warrant pending, in connection to the shooting with endangerment, criminal attempt assault, along with several weapons charges, Spagnolo said.

The teen is also facing charges in connection to a vehicle theft back in January in downtown Waterbury, police said.

He has been familiar with the police since 2018, Spagnolo said.

It is not clear if the principal was targeted or was inadvertently driving into an active shooting situation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police said they know more than one person was involved in the shooting and are working to identify the person or people involved.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call (203) 574-6941.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

