20-year-old killed in Waterbury crash: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 20-year-old man died after a crash in Waterbury on Friday morning, according to police.

Waterbury police said at approximately 9:18 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street at Bucks Hill Road on a report of a vehicle observed in the wooded area off the roadway.

Officers found a vehicle with two people inside. The driver was a 20-year-old male from Waterbury and was pronounced dead on the scene, while the passenger, a 23-year-old female from Waterbury was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital where she's considered to be in stable condition.

The crash is believed to have happened shortly after midnight but wasn't reported until a passerby saw the vehicle in the area Friday morning.

The accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

