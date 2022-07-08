9-year-old boy shot in Waterbury, in stable condition

Officers determined that the boy was shot while outdoors with other kids around.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 9-year-old boy that was shot in Waterbury late Wednesday night is considered to be in stable condition.

Waterbury police said that at approximately 10:54 p.m., officers responded to 1873 North Main St. (Truman Apartments Housing Complex) on a report of shots fired. Officers found a 9-year-old boy that sustained a single gunshot wound in his upper right leg.

The boy was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital and then later to Connecticut Children's Medical Hospital for precautionary purposes.

Officers determined that the boy was shot while outdoors in the housing complex with other kids around.

Police say this remains an active investigation. There has been no arrest made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234 .



