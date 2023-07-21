Waterbury public official being called 'heroic' for actions at house fire

Deputy Director of Public Works Pat Mulvehill carried a wheelchair bound woman down the stairs of a house engulfed in flames to safety.

MILFORD, Conn. — The courageous actions of a Waterbury official at the scene of a house fire are being called heroic by the mayor on Friday.

On Friday morning, Deputy Director of Public Works Pat Mulvehill was leaving West Side Middle School on his way to Fulton Park when he noticed smoke coming from a multi-family home on Crescent Street. Pat immediately stopped his vehicle and saw a second-story window shatter. Pat could hear yelling coming from the rear of the home and ran to see if he could help.

Pat noticed that one of the residents was wheelchair bound and two other residents were attempting to help her escape from the second floor. Pat quickly carried the woman down the stairs and to safety.

Mayor Neil M. O’Leary called Mulvehill's decision, “nothing less than heroic”.

The Waterbury Fire Department responded to the scene within three minutes of the 911 call and quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire remains under investigation. There were no fire-related injuries, and the 1st and 3rd-floor residents were not at home at the time of the blaze. Five residents were displaced.

