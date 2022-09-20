Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury

Jones has already been found liable for spreading the myth that the shooting never happened and the trial now is to determine how much he will pay in damages.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones is expected to be in Connecticut this week and testify as his trial in Waterbury continues.

The high-profile trial began last week. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the December 2012 massacre in Newtown.

They say Jones inflicted emotional and psychological harm on them, and they have been threatened and harassed by Jones’ followers.

Jones has already been found liable for spreading the myth that the shooting never happened, and the six-member jury will be deciding how much he and his company should pay the plaintiffs in damages.

“I just don’t understand why it’s going to take them four to six weeks to come up with monetary damages on a defamation case when he’s already been found guilty,” said Waterbury resident John Demsey.

Meanwhile, Charles Goldson of Waterbury said, “I think that he's a fraud and I think he’s just making money off lies.”

Much of last week’s testimony focused on exactly that. The prosecution grilled Jones’s corporate attorney Brittany Paz to show how Jones profited off his lies through massive audience growth and spikes in sales of his supplements.

Jones isn’t the only one on trial. So is the First Amendment, the right to free speech.

“You can say whatever you want. But you aren’t protected from other people's reactions to what you say,” remarked Duncan Kelly of Waterbury.

Jones is expected to be in Connecticut from Tuesday to Thursday, but it’s unlikely he’ll take the stand Tuesday as testimony is expected to continue with Jones' corporate attorney Paz.

Jones, who has described the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his InfoWars studio in Texas, created caricatures of Judge Barbara Bellis. He runs the risk of being held in contempt.

Last Thursday, Paz took the stand. But this time, rather than focusing on company data, it was all about Paz’s demeanor with the prosecution calling her out for vague and confusing answers.

On Thursday, FOX61 reported how InfoWars doctored a video thumbnail of judge Barbara Bellis, turning her eyes red. That picture was submitted into evidence Friday.

The lawyer for the Sandy Hook parents, Christopher Mattei, had asked Paz to describe the photo.

“Well you are sitting next to judge Bellis,” suggested Mattei. “That’s what it looks like,” said Paz.

Paz had trouble answering questions during her testimony.

“Has InfoWars been calling this trial a kangaroo court?” asked Mattei. “I don’t know,” said Paz.

Paz also refused to say if a URL link to the InfoWars website would direct a viewer to Jones’ content.

“If someone were to click on that link it would take them to InfoWars correct?” asked Mattei. “I don’t know, I haven’t clicked on the link,” said Paz.

Paz, who is getting paid $37,000 by Jones to research and represent the company, said she’s found it difficult to get answers to her questions about its operations.

The judge has indicated she will decide then whether to limit further what the defense may argue regarding the worth of Jones' holdings.

