Virginia man accused in Waterbury homicide captured

Christopher Eason is currently awaiting extradition from Virginia to Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn — A Virginia man who is a suspect in a shooting death that happened in Waterbury in June was captured Tuesday, according to Waterbury police.

Christopher Eason, 36, was found and arrested in Virginia; he is currently awaiting extradition to Waterbury, Conn.

The arrest warrant for Eason includes a murder charge as well as several firearm violation charges. The bond will be set to $10 million.

Eason allegedly shot and killed Akeem Campbell, 26 in the early morning hours of June 4. Police responded to North Main and Division Streets on a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found an unoccupied car in the roadway with evidence of a shooting.

Police learned that Campbell was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.