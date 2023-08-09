x
Waterbury

Virginia man accused in Waterbury homicide captured

Christopher Eason is currently awaiting extradition from Virginia to Waterbury.
Credit: FOX61
Waterbury Police Department patrol car

WATERBURY, Conn — A Virginia man who is a suspect in a shooting death that happened in Waterbury in June was captured Tuesday, according to Waterbury police.

Christopher Eason, 36, was found and arrested in Virginia; he is currently awaiting extradition to Waterbury, Conn.

The arrest warrant for Eason includes a murder charge as well as several firearm violation charges. The bond will be set to $10 million.

Eason allegedly shot and killed Akeem Campbell, 26 in the early morning hours of June 4. Police responded to North Main and Division Streets on a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found an unoccupied car in the roadway with evidence of a shooting.

Police learned that Campbell was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

