Arrest made in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Waterbury: Police

Police arrested Frankie Dejesus, 25, on Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of William Beltran, 18, of Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that happened on Willow Street in Waterbury overnight last week, police announced Tuesday.

Police arrested Frankie Dejesus, 25, of Waterbury on Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of William Beltran, 18, of Waterbury.

Dejesus faces multiple police charges, including murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm reckless endangerment. He also faced drug possession charges upon his arrest. He appeared in court Tuesday.

On July 21, police were called to the 100 block of Willow Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found Beltran with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another homicide happened at that location on May 8. Erik Diaz, 32, was killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574- 6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

---

---

