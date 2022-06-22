2nd arrest made in triple shooting on Walnut Street: Waterbury police

Both arrestees were held on a $2.5 million bond and appeared in court Wednesday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A second arrest has been made in a shooting that left three people injured last month, Waterbury police said.

Shazon Doucette, 22, of Meriden, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting incident on the 300 block of Walnut Street on May 7.

He was charged with criminal attempt at murder, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Officers responded to the scene over a month ago on a complaint of shots fired in the area. Police found a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man with gunshot wounds and were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rafael Carballo, 23, was arrested on May 16 in connection with the incident. At the time of his arrest, Carballo had possession of marijuana and cocaine, police said.

In connection to the shooting, police charged Carballo with conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without the owner's permission. He also faced numerous drug charges.

Both Douchette and Carballo were held on a $2.5 million bond and appeared in court Wednesday.

Douchette also faces a separate failure to appear charge.

