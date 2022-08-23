Waterbury man accused of deadly shooting at Bertie's turns himself in: Police

The shooting at Bertie's was one of three separate fatal shootings that happened in Waterbury in a week's time.

A Waterbury man accused of shooting and killing another man in front of a restaurant last week has turned himself in to police.

Joseph Whitaker, 32, turned himself in at Waterbury police headquarters Tuesday. Whitaker allegedly shot and killed Le'Chard Santos, 32, of Waterbury during a fight in front of Bertie's West Indian Restaurant overnight Thursday.

Police charged Whitaker with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $2 million bond pending court arraignment Tuesday.

The shooting at Bertie's was one of three separate fatal shootings that happened in Waterbury in a week's time.

A deadly shooting happened early Saturday, Aug. 13 at Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street, resulting in the restaurant owner facing murder charges.

Less than a day later, the owner of the Salsa Tropical Social Club was shot and killed after shots were fired in the parking lot.

None of these shootings are related to each other and they were all targeted incidents, according to police.

