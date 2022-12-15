Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police

Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla. on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old.

Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police.

Rhodes is accused of shooting Xavier Pellot, 23, of Waterbury, on the 100 block of Willow Street on Oct. 31. Pellot was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Rhodes was charged with murder, criminal attempt at murder, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He was also charged for not attending at least three scheduled court appearances.

Rhodes was held on a $2.45 million bond and was arraigned in court Thursday.

Two other people were killed in separate incidents near the Willow Street area earlier this year.

