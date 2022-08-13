Car crashes into wall, killing 1 and seriously injuring another: Waterbury police

Officers found a car that struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Waterbury Saturday morning.

Waterbury police reported to the 900 block of East Main Street on a report of a one-car collision.

Officers found a car that struck a wall in a private parking lot.

The driver, identified as a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said. The front passenger, identified as a 28-year-old Waterbury man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) at (203) 346-3975.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.