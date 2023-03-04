Multi-car crash at Waterbury intersection sends carjacker to hospital: Police

The stolen vehicle was going east on Hamilton Ave. when it struck multiple cars at the Edgewood Ave. intersection.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspect of a carjacking is in the hospital after crashing the stolen vehicle into several other vehicles at an intersection, according to Waterbury police.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call regarding a crash involving five vehicles at the intersection of Hamilton and Edgewood avenues.

Police later learned that one of the vehicles involved had been carjacked from the parking lot of the Brass Mill Mall. The stolen vehicle was going east on Hamilton Ave. when it struck multiple cars at the Edgewood Ave. intersection. The stolen vehicle also hit a utility pole before coming to a stop, police said.

The driver, identified as a 19-year-old man from Bloomfield, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is considered to be in stable condition with serious injuries, police said.

The occupants in the vehicles hit by the stolen car did not require medical attention, and the carjacking victim was not injured, police said.

The crash and carjacking remain under investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.