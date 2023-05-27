x
Waterbury

Crew battling massive fire at abandoned factory in Waterbury

Police ask drivers to avoid travel in the areas of 800 South Main Street, River Street, Washington Street and Baldwin Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Firefighters are battling a fire at an abandoned factory in the South End of Waterbury on Saturday night. 

Waterbury police said that there is an active structure fire at the factory that is causing several road closures and detours.

There is no information on any injuries at this time.

Credit: Rick Kulmann

A FOX61 crew is headed to the scene and will provide further updates.

