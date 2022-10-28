2 injured in daytime shooting: Waterbury police

Police were called to Knollwood Circle for reports of shots fired around 12:19 p.m.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two men are recovering after they were shot in a Waterbury neighborhood midday on Friday, according to local police.

Police were called to Knollwood Circle for reports of shots fired around 12:19 p.m.

Officers found the scene with evidence of shots fired in the area.

Two local hospitals contacted the police, saying gunshot victims had arrived for treatment.

One victim, a 33-year-old man, is being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, and the second victim, a 22-year-old man, is being treated for life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and the scene remains active.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing news story.

