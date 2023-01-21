Driver faked claim that his child was in stolen car: Police

The driver told 911 that his 11-year-old was in the car when it was taken, but officers ultimately determined he fabricated the child's presence.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Waterbury Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response.

Officers were told that someone made off with the 2016 Mercedes-Benz while it was left running shortly before 9 a.m. Friday at the Exxon gas station on 1003 Wolcott Street, city police said in a release.

The driver told 911 that his 11-year-old was in the car when it was taken, but officers ultimately determined he fabricated the child's presence to try to make the matter seem more urgent, the release said.

The 36-year-old driver, identified as Darrien Palmer, was arrested on a charge of misusing the 911 system. He was released on an appearance ticket, and it wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the charges.

Police had yet to find the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.