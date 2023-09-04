Dwindling number of parishioners leads to closure of Waterbury church

St. Joseph has less than 70 registered households.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Hartford Archdiocese has announced plans to close a Catholic church, St. Joseph's in Waterbury.

Officials made the announcement, saying they regretted the action, but only 67 registered households in the parish make it difficult to leave the parish open.

The Archdiocese says only one mass is celebrated there during the week. The church holds cultural significance to area Lithuanian Catholics, but the only mass is celebrated in English.

"Given the vocational crisis our archdiocese is facing, it simply is not feasible to dedicate a full-time priest to the parish with the fewest registered parishioners of any Catholic parish in Hartford, New Haven, and Litchfield counties," said officials.

The St. Joseph community will merge with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. "Lithuanian social and cultural activities and spiritual devotions, should the people support them, can certainly continue at Our Lady of Mount Carmel."

The last mass will reportedly be held on September 24.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.