Families stay cool at Waterbury pools, splash pads

"It’s like uncomfortably hot," one Waterbury parent said. "I love that they have a city pool that’s free for the kids."

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — The heat and humidity will continue in Connecticut until at least Monday as a heat advisory remains in effect for all counties.

Families in Waterbury took to the city's numerous pools and splash pads Saturday to stay cool.

"It’s the humidity. And it’s like you’re just breathing in the heat. And so this is the best place to be by the water," Tyshonya Simons said. "I had a house full of babies so which better way to cool them off then to bring them to the pool?"

Simons and many others found relaxation at the pool at Fulton Park. Reservations are required at the city's three pools to prevent overcrowding. They're open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The city also opened two cooling stations at the North End Recreation Center and River-Baldwin Recreation Center, both open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. They will be open through Monday.

The splash pads are open every day from seven in the morning to eight at night. Families at Chase Park say the splash pad is a nice and fun way for the kids to enjoy the summer heat.

"It’s fun, they can run around and play in the water. Get wet. We got towels, change of clothes in the car," Kameisha Carter of Danbury said. She came with her 8-year-old son Cameron McCurdy. "I have two bottles of water in my car right now."

The state experienced a six-day heat wave in July. Connecticut is being blasted with another burst of hot and humid days now that August has rolled around.

"It’s so hot. It’s like uncomfortably hot," Myashia Davis, Waterbury, said. "I love that they have a city pool that’s free for the kids."

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ablack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.