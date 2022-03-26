Greenwich firefighter rushes to make rescues at Waterbury fire while off duty

Waterbury's mayor praised the Greenwich firefighter who rushed to help a father and daughter escape from the second floor.

WATERBURY, Conn. — An off-duty Greenwich firefighter is being called a hero after spotting a fire in Waterbury on Saturday and jumping into action to help with rescues, city officials said.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary praised Doug Howley on Facebook on Saturday evening for helping a father and daughter escape a fire in an apartment building on the 1400 block of Meriden Road.

Howley was driving to a birthday party in The Brass City when he noticed the apartment fire. Although he was off duty and outside his jurisdiction of Greenwich, "his instincts and training kicked in, and he dashed to assist in the building's evacuation," O'Leary noted.

A father and daughter were trying the escape from the second floor, where the fire began, O'Leary said. The father was able to lower his daughter into Howley's arms shortly before Waterbury firefighters arrived on scene, according to O'Leary.

Waterbury firefighters also rescued two adults from the building upon arrival.

"Outstanding job by all to protect life and property," the Waterbury Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1339 said on Facebook.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

