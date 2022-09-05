Hartford police detective arrested in off-duty shooting incident: Waterbury police

Thomas was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a 911 call. He posted a $20,000 bond.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Hartford police detective is accused of shooting a man in the hand after a fight in Waterbury on Sunday, officials say.

Officers responded to the scene on Kinglsey Court just before 5 a.m.

Gregory Thomas, 39, of Wolcott, allegedly shot a 37-year-old man in his left hand. Thomas was off-duty at the time of the incident.

An investigation revealed that Thomas and the victim were involved in an earlier fight one street over on Society Hill Road, which led up to the shooting, according to police.

The victim was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital, where he was treated and released later that day, police said.

Thomas was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a 911 call. He posted a $20,000 bond.

The Hartford Police Department was notified of the incident and of Thomas's arrest, and he has since been placed on suspension without pay. There will be an administrative investigation into this incident, Hartford police said.

It was not immediately clear if the weapon used in the incident was Thomas' service weapon.

