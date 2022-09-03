Shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: Waterbury police

Police were called to the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

WATERBURY, Conn. — An overnight shooting at a nightclub in Waterbury that left one person dead and two others hurt is under investigation, police said.

Officers found a man inside the bar with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified at this time.

Police also learned of two other gunshot victims self-transported to the hospital before police arrived at the bar. Both of those victims, identified as a 35-year-old New Britain man and a 32-year-old Bridgeport woman, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The location of the shooting remains a crime scene, police said. It is not known if Ultra will be open for business Saturday.

What led up to the shooting is not clear at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.

Back in August, there were several homicides at local establishments in Waterbury, including the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man outside Bertie's West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street, the deadly shooting of the owner of Salsa Tropical Social Club, and the owner of Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant accused of shooting and killing a man at the establishment.

