I-84 West shutdown in Waterbury after suspicious incident: Troopers

WATERBURY, Conn. — State Troopers are investigating a reported "suspicious incident" on I-84 West in Waterbury on Thursday night.
Troopers said reports indicate that Troop A responded to a suspicious incident on I-84 West in the area of Exit 19. But the investigation is still in its early stages.
At this time, I-84 West in the area of the mix master is shut down for further investigation. They ask that drivers use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
