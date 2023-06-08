I-84 West shutdown in Waterbury after suspicious incident: Troopers

I-84 West in the area of the mix master is shut down for further investigation.

WATERBURY, Conn. — State Troopers are investigating a reported "suspicious incident" on I-84 West in Waterbury on Thursday night.

Troopers said reports indicate that Troop A responded to a suspicious incident on I-84 West in the area of Exit 19. But the investigation is still in its early stages.

At this time, I-84 West in the area of the mix master is shut down for further investigation. They ask that drivers use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

