Rep. Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID-19 for a 2nd time

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes says she has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a routine test before traveling.
The Democrat's office announced the positive test on Twitter Thursday night. A statement from her office says she is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
The statement says she is not currently experiencing any symptoms and has been advised to quarantine.
The 48-year-old previously contracted COVID-19 in September 2020. Before that, she was forced to quarantine after her husband, who was a first responder in Waterbury, tested positive for the illness.
She's in her second term, representing Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. It's in the western portion of the state.
RELATED: Yes, employers can still require employees to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 after Supreme Court ruling
RELATED: Over 130 school staff in Norwich call out for Friday, causing district to cancel school day
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.