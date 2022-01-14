x
Waterbury

Rep. Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID-19 for a 2nd time

A statement from her office says she is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
Jahana Hayes makes Waterbury proud

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes says she has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a routine test before traveling. 

The Democrat's office announced the positive test on Twitter Thursday night. A statement from her office says she is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

The statement says she is not currently experiencing any symptoms and has been advised to quarantine. 

The 48-year-old previously contracted COVID-19 in September 2020. Before that, she was forced to quarantine after her husband, who was a first responder in Waterbury, tested positive for the illness. 

She's in her second term, representing Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. It's in the western portion of the state.

