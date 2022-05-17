Waterbury shooting incident leads to arrest

The victims were identified as a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man. All of the victims survived and were treated for their injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — An arrest was made in Waterbury on Monday in connection to a shooting incident on the 300 block of Walnut Street that occurred on May 7.

On May 7, Waterbury Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of Walnut Street. Officers located evidence of shots fired and identified three victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man. All of the victims survived and were treated for their injuries, police said.

Detectives arrested and charged 23-year-old Rafael Caraballo in connection with the shooting. At the time of the arrest, Caraballo had possession of various amounts of marijuana and cocaine, police said.

Police served an arrest warrant on Caraballo, charging him with conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without the owner's permission.

Caraballo was also charged with offenses for the narcotics found in his possession when he was taken into custody, interfering with an officer, possession of half an ounce of cocaine/ free base form, operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of marihuana with intent to sell.

He was held by Waterbury Police Department on a $2.5 million bond and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

