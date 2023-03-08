Man critically injured in Waterbury hit and run crash

Meriden Road is currently closed from Pierpont Road to Todd Road.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.

Police said at 6:22 PM, they were called to a report of an unconscious man lying in the roadway at the intersection of Meriden Road at Pierpont Road. Police said the man, a pedestrian, had been injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The pedestrian victim was identified as a 30-year-old man and he was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Meriden Road is currently closed from Pierpont Road to Todd Road. The accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact CRU at (203) 346 – 3975.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.