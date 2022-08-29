Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir

The incident at Waterbury's Eastern Mountain Park remains under investigation.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man has apparently drowned at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury.

Lieutenant Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury police said that at approximately 4:15 p.m., Waterbury police responded to East Mountian Rd. at Prospect Rd. on reports of an adult male drowning victim at the reservoir.

The Waterbury Fire Department recovered an adult male victim from the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.