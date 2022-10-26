Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Waterbury, vehicle fled scene

East Main Street from Wall Street to Brass Mill Drive is currently closed due to the investigation.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Waterbury on Wednesday.

The vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

Waterbury police said that at approximately 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of 638 East Main Street regarding a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Officers found an adult male victim in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle that drove away.

The man was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital and is in critical condition.

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

East Main Street from Wall Street to Brass Mill Drive is currently closed due to the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact CRU at (203) 346-3975.

This is a developing story.

